Amnesty Intl urges public to drop death penalty

INTERNATIONAL human rights group Amnesty International Philippines is urging the public to pressure the Senate to drop the possible re-imposition of the death penalty. Ritz Lee II, AIPH chairperson said in Cagayan de Oro, they have so far gathered signatures and some 500 letters from residents addressed to Kagay-anon Senate President Koko Pimentel to oppose death penalty.

Chicago, IL

