Alvarez' federal Philippines: 14 states, Negros as seat of central gov't
Fourteen states - seven in Luzon, five in Mindanao, two in the Visayas - will comprise the future Federal Republic of the Philippines, with Negros as seat of its central government Of the 14 states, there will be two Moro states in Mindanao and two states for Indigenous Peoples - one in Mindanao and another in the Cordillera. This sums up f Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez' response when MindaNews asked him about his vision of a Federal Philippines late Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC