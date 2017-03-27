Alvarez' federal Philippines: 14 states, Negros as seat of central gov't

Fourteen states - seven in Luzon, five in Mindanao, two in the Visayas - will comprise the future Federal Republic of the Philippines, with Negros as seat of its central government Of the 14 states, there will be two Moro states in Mindanao and two states for Indigenous Peoples - one in Mindanao and another in the Cordillera. This sums up f Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez' response when MindaNews asked him about his vision of a Federal Philippines late Sunday afternoon.

