All but 3 towns in CL now have fire stations
City of San Fernando, Pampanga - Efforts to upgrade and augment facilities at the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Luzon are now paying off, with the number of municipalities or towns without fire stations already down to three from 23 five years ago. In 2014, the number of municipalities/towns without a fire station dropped to 14. Today, only the municipalities of Pura in Tarlac, Aurora in Aurora province; and DoA a Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan have no fire stations, Chief Supt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC