All but 3 towns in CL now have fire s...

All but 3 towns in CL now have fire stations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

City of San Fernando, Pampanga - Efforts to upgrade and augment facilities at the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Luzon are now paying off, with the number of municipalities or towns without fire stations already down to three from 23 five years ago. In 2014, the number of municipalities/towns without a fire station dropped to 14. Today, only the municipalities of Pura in Tarlac, Aurora in Aurora province; and DoA a Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan have no fire stations, Chief Supt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC