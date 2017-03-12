Alas, the Senate

Alas, the Senate

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

At this critical juncture of the Philippines' political history, thinking Filipinos look to institutions that will lead the way to meaningful, proactive, and assertive nation-building. They should stop looking to the current Senate as one of those institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... 18 hr Texxy 40
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,493,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC