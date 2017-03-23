Air passenger traffic surged by 7% in 2016

In a report showed by the National Economic Development Authority-Northern Mindanao for the fourth quarter and Annual Regional Economic Situationer, the region recorded an increase of 7.2 percent in the number of incoming and outgoing passengers. All three airports posted positive performance, with Camiguin airport recorded the highest increase at 22.2 percent, Ozamis Airport came next at 14.4 percent increase, and Laguindingan airport placed third at six percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.