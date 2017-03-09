Abang Lingkod party-list solon leaves majority bloc

A NEGRENSE lawmaker who voted against the death penalty bill resigned from the majority bloc in the House of Representatives. On Monday, a day before the members of the House approved on third and final reading the reimposition of death penalty, Abang-Lingkod party-list Representative Stephen Paduano quit the majority bloc and relinquished all the positions given to him as privilege of being a member of the majority.

