8 Cebu lawmakers vote - yes' for death penalty

MAJORITY of the lawmakers from Cebu voted for the reimposition of the death penalty bill at the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening, March 7. Among those who voted in the affirmative side were Representatives Peter John Calderon , Wilfredo Caminero , Jonas Cortes , Ramon Durano VI , Gerald Anthony Gullas and Benhur Salimbangon . Meanwhile, first district Representative Raul del Mar was the only Cebu lawmaker who opposed the passing of House Bill 4727, which seeks to revive capital punishment for drug-related crimes.

