57 Mindanawons graduate from PNPA: 7 in Top 10; Moro cadets rank 1st, 2nd
Seven of the Top Ten graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy are Mindanawons and the top two graduates are Moro. Police Cadet Macdum Darping Enca of Cotabato City, a Maguindanaon, is the top graduate of PNPA Class "Masidlak" 2017 while Jail Cadet Midzfar Hamis Omar of Tawi-Tawi, a Badjao is second.
