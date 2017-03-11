500 join Zamboanga City Gov't job fair

CLOSE to 500 job seekers trooped to the Philippine Red Cross Training Center for the day-long job fair despite the inclement weather condition in this city. City Social Welfare and Development officer Socorro Rojas said 520 job seekers have registered during the activity on Friday, March 10, and 476 of them were interviewed during the eight-hour job fair.

