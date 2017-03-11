500 join Zamboanga City Gov't job fair
CLOSE to 500 job seekers trooped to the Philippine Red Cross Training Center for the day-long job fair despite the inclement weather condition in this city. City Social Welfare and Development officer Socorro Rojas said 520 job seekers have registered during the activity on Friday, March 10, and 476 of them were interviewed during the eight-hour job fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|40
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC