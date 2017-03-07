4 top security officials arrive in Su...

4 top security officials arrive in Sulu to boost fight vs ASG

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Four top security officials arrived in Jolo, Sulu on Tuesday, March 7, aboard the C-295 medium lift transport plane to oversee the ongoing military operations against the Abu Sayyaf Group . National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC