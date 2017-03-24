4 men arrested for possession of ille...

4 men arrested for possession of illegal drugs

In Silay City, Michael Uberas, 31, of Purok Riverside, Barangay Hawaiian was served with search warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 69 Judge Ana Celeste Bernad in the city. In Kabankalan City, Jaime Aller Jr., 45, of Purok 3, Barangay 1 and Renato Lima, 43, of Barangay Dancalan, Ilog town were collared by police in a drug bust at Teacher's Village, Purok 3, Barangay 1. Aller was previously removed from the station's drugs watchlist after he surrendered through Oplan Tokhang, but he again engaged in drugs, based on police monitoring.

