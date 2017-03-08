4 cops killed in rebel ambush in Davao del Sur
Four policemen were killed in Bansalan, Davao del Sur, on Wednesday in an attacked blamed on the New People's Army rebels. The four slain policemen were identified as Police Officer 1 Rolly Benelayo, PO1 Joe Narvaza, PO1 Saro Mangutara, belonging to the Bansalan Municipal Police Station, and PO3 Jayden May Rabor of the Scene of the Crime Operations of Digos City.
