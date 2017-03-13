4 Bantay Dagat members rescued

FOUR members of Bantay Dagat in E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental were rescued after their motorized boat was damaged while chasing fishermen-violators at Barangay Pasil Saturday. Rescued were Bantay Dagat head Ruben Denaga, personnel Felipe Deguera and Alfred Caberte, and Police Officer 3 Dennis Gimena of E.B. Magalona Municipal Police Station.

