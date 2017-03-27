3 terror suspects nabbed; NorMin on full alert status

The Northern Mindanao police placed the entire region on full alert status following the arrest of three men with supposed links to the Maute local terror group at an inn along Kauswagan Highway, Cagayan de Oro City Sunday, March 26. Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office -Northern Mindanao, identified the suspects as Oding Alamada, Sidic Casubidan, and Bittyara Solaiman, all allegedly connected with the Maute group based on initial information from the intelligence community. "Alleged members pa sila kay gi-verify pa ilang identities pero bisan pa ani gi-alert sa PRO-10 ang tibuok region ," Gonda said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.