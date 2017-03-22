3 dead, 8 wounded in Sultan Kudarat c...

3 dead, 8 wounded in Sultan Kudarat clash

2 hrs ago

THREE people, including a marine soldier, died while eight others were wounded in a clash with the New People's Army Monday, March 20, in Sultan Kudarat. Western Mindanao Command Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said the firefight took place around 10 a.m. Monday in the village of Hinalaan, Kalamansig town.

