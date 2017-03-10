2 dead, 4 injured in Cauayan road accident
A MAN and his nine-year-old niece died while the latter's two siblings and parents were injured after their tricycle collided with a public utility jeepney along the national highway of Purok 3, Barangay Manuling in Cauayan, Negros Occidental Wednesday night. Chief Inspector Ruben Pajarito, chief of Cauayan Municipal Police Station, identified the fatalities as Emmanuel Sabo, 40, of Cauayan town and Christine Jade Garcenila, 9, of Ilog town.
