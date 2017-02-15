Zamboanga Sibugay implements P87.6-M ...

Zamboanga Sibugay implements P87.6-M Kalsada project

THE Provincial Government of Zamboanga Sibugay has intensified its poverty alleviation program for sustainable livelihood, as it implements a total of P87.6-million infrastructure projects in pre-identified areas of the province. Anchored on Governor Wilter Palma's priority projects that include infrastructure, agriculture, and health, the projects are funded by Payapa Masaganang Pamayanan and Konkreto at Ayos na Lansangan ang Daan Tungo sa Pangkalahatang Kaunlaran .

Chicago, IL

