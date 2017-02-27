Woman fundraising her way to help vul...

Woman fundraising her way to help vulnerable patients in the Philippines

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

Caroline Slater, a student at the University of Central Lancashire, plans to go out next year to a crowded hospital in the city of Dumaguete to work with patients with severe arthritis, cerebral palsy and muscular problems. The 29-year-old is also organising as part of her course to go to a rural area of the country to help some of the under-resourced clinics and health centres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC