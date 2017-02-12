US-China war over South China Sea reefs will not happen, says Philippines' defence secretary
Delfin Lorenzana says fears of war overblown after Beijing rebukes US Secretary of State for saying Washington will try to stop China accessing facilities on artificial reefs Fears that US President Donald Trump will start a war with China over disputed territory in the South China Sea are overblown, according to Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. "I don't think it will happen," Lorenzana, 68, who spent more than a decade as the defence attachA© and war veteran's representative in Washington, said in an interview at his Camp Aguinaldo headquarters in Manila on Thursday.
