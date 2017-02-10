Toll in Philippines quake rises to eight

The death toll from a magnitude-6.7 earthquake that struck the southern Philippines has climbed to eight, as aftershocks continue. Two more people died in a hospital in Davao City on Monday, Surigao del Norte Vice Governor Arturo Carlos Egay Jr said.

