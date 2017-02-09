'Tipping point': The Philippines is s...

'Tipping point': The Philippines is starting to recoil from Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war

A United Nations human rights investigator says there are signs of mounting opposition within the Philippines to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, with police operations on hold and the Church getting critical of the campaign. Agnes Callamard, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, however said the thousands of killings in the campaign had given rise to a sense of impunity, which could lead to increased lawlessness and violence.

Chicago, IL

