Thousands of Filipino Catholics march against death penalty, war on drugs

Participants join a 'procession' against plans to reimpose death penalty, promote contraceptives and intensify drug war during 'Walk for Life' in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines February 18, 2017. Participants join a 'procession' against plans to reimpose death penalty, promote contraceptives and intensify drug war during 'Walk for Life' in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines February 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.