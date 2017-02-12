Thousands of Filipino Catholics march against death penalty, war on drugs

Thousands of Roman Catholics marched in the Philippines capital Manila on Saturday in the biggest gathering denouncing extra-judicial killings and a government plan to reimpose the death penalty for criminals. Participants join a "procession" against plans to reimpose death penalty, promote contraceptives and intensify drug war during "Walk for Life" in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines February 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.