Ten killed in vehicular accidents
Ramy Robete, 50, of Purok Bantud, Barangay Pahanocoy, Bacolod City, died after his motorcycle collided with a 10-wheeler truck along the highway in Purok Cosmos, Barangay Calumangan, Bago City Wednesday around 12:40 a.m. Mark Medel, 28, who was driving a motorcycle, died after he hit a man along Kilometer 12.5 in Barangay Taloc, Bago City around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Still in Bago, laborer Ranillo de Madiego, 56, died after he was sideswiped by a private vehicle at Purok Cosmos, Barangay Calumangan on Monday around 6 p.m. In Cadiz City, a man and his nephew died while their three relatives, including a minor, were injured after their tricycle collided with a tractor at Humapog Bridge in Barangay Luna, Cadiz City around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
