Surigao quake estimated damage nears P700-M mark
The initial estimated damage of the 6.7 magnitude earthquake, which hit Surigao del Norte and Surigao City on Friday evening, has now reached almost P700 million. This is based on the data released on Tuesday by the Caraga Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Operations Center which is continuously monitoring the effects of the earthquake.
