Surigao NPA declares ceasefire due to quake

19 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

The communist guerilla front operating in Surigao del Norte and portions of Agusan del Norte has declared a unilateral ceasefire effective 6 a.m. Saturday "until the province will recover from the disaster" wrought by the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck the city at 10:03 p.m. Friday and left at least seven persons dead, over a hundred injured and several structures damaged. Ka Oto, spokesperson of the Guerilla Front 16 of the New People's Army told MIndaNews in a telephone interview at around 7 p.m. that they ceased tactical offensives against government forces effective 6 a.m. Saturday "until the province will recover from the disaster."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

