Surigao lawyers reject handling drug cases

Drug suspects in Surigao del Norte may find themselves without lawyers after the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Surigao City Chapter decided to desist from representing them in all courts of the province. In a press statement released Tuesday, lawyers as well as judges and prosecutors belonging to the group said they came up with the decision after the killing of retired Regional Trial Court judge Victor A. Canoy and the slay attempt on City Prosecutor Manuel Tesiorna.

