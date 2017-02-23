Surigao airport reopened 12 days afte...

Surigao airport reopened 12 days after quake damages runway

By MB Online After 12 days since its runway was damaged by the 6.7-magnitude earthquake, Surigao airport has finally reopened. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines issued a Notice to Airmen announcing the reopening of the said airport.

