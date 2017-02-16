Suicide, lost jobs after Philippine mine closures, but some relieved

His brother kept telling him that the mine would reopen and he would be hired again: but when Winston Ordonez didn't get a call from a mining firm, he took a laptop charger cable, tied it around his neck and hanged himself in his kitchen. A view of nickel-ore mine Zambales Diversified Metals Corporation ordered closed by Environment secretary Regina Lopez in Sta Cruz Zambales in northern Philippines February 7, 2017.

