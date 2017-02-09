Strong Earthquake Of 6.4 Richter Scal...

Strong Earthquake Of 6.4 Richter Scale Rocks Mindanao, Philippines

2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 -- A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale occured in Mindanao, Philippines at 10.03pm Friday. The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement here said the epicentre was 11 kilometres south of Surigao City, Mindanao, and 926km northeast of Kinabatangan, Sabah.

Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Chicago, IL

