Strange Creatures Keep Washing Ashore...

Strange Creatures Keep Washing Ashore In The Philippines

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Weird Asia News

What is black and white and red all over? While children struggle to figure out that a newspaper is the answer to that riddle, a new discovery on the shore of the Philippines has the same color pattern. Earlier in the week, a strange blob, covered in white hairs, floated onto the shores of the Dinagat Islands province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weird Asia News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC