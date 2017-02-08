Shanty town fire in Philippines leaves 15,000 homeless

Fire victims gathers along a street after a fire destroyed more than hundreds of shanties at a community of informal settlers, according to authorities, in Parola Compound, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines February 8, 2017. Residents atop of their destroyed houses after a fire destroyed more than hundreds of shanties at a community of informal settlers, according to authorities, in Parola Compound, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines February 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.