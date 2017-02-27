SC Justice Carpio: 'Fight for West PH Sea'
THE Supreme Court in a lecture at the University of the Cordilleras encouraged highland students to uphold and assert the award of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague over the South China Sea dispute against Beijing. Carpio told students from the different law schools in Baguio City and La Trinidad that the Filipino people must be on the same "that we have this huge maritime space, it has been awarded to the Filipino people, we should treasure it, protect it, we should assert our rights to it because the tribunal said we own the fish within 200 Nautical Miles, we own the oil, the gas within 200 Nautical Miles, we should assert that."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC