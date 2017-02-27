SC Justice Carpio: 'Fight for West PH...

SC Justice Carpio: 'Fight for West PH Sea'

THE Supreme Court in a lecture at the University of the Cordilleras encouraged highland students to uphold and assert the award of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague over the South China Sea dispute against Beijing. Carpio told students from the different law schools in Baguio City and La Trinidad that the Filipino people must be on the same "that we have this huge maritime space, it has been awarded to the Filipino people, we should treasure it, protect it, we should assert our rights to it because the tribunal said we own the fish within 200 Nautical Miles, we own the oil, the gas within 200 Nautical Miles, we should assert that."

Chicago, IL

