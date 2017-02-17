Russia to share intelligence with Phi...

Russia to share intelligence with Philippines, train Duterte guards

Russia's top security official on Thursday offered the Philippines access to an intelligence database to help it fight crime and militancy, and training for the elite forces assigned to protect President Rodrigo Duterte. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announces the disbandment of police operations against illegal drugs at the Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines early January 30, 2017.

Chicago, IL

