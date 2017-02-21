Rogue Philippine police defy Duterte'...

Rogue Philippine police defy Duterte's order of punishment posting

19 hrs ago

More than 250 rogue police reassigned by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to an island stronghold of Islamist militants failed to show up at their punishment posting on Tuesday, and faced expulsion from the force. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises a glass of water as he proposed a toast during the Asian Development Bank 50th anniversary in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Chicago, IL

