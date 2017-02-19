Riding in tandem gunmen shoot soldier

A SOLDIER was wounded in a gun attack by riding-in-tandem gunmen in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Sunday, February 19. Zamboanga del Sur police director Senior Superintendent Sofronio Ecaldre identified the victim as Staff Sergeant Geatras Solo, 50, of the Military Intelligence Battalion. Ecaldre said the incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. Saturday at Purok Bombel 2 in the village of San Pedro, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.