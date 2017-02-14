Retired Philippine policeman says wor...

Retired Philippine policeman says worked for 'death squad' under Duterte

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Police carried out killings in the Philippine city of Davao under the instruction of then mayor Rodrigo Duterte, the current president, according to a former policeman who said he was part of a "Davao death squad" tasked with eliminating criminals. Arturo Lascanas, a retired Davao policeman, said on Monday he had previously killed a radio host critical of Duterte at the behest of a driver and close aide of the mayor, and that Duterte had paid money to police for carrying out assassinations.

Chicago, IL

