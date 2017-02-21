Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

In this Aug. 22, 2014, file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson sails out of San Diego Harbor leaving for a nine month deployment in San Diego. A U.S. administration official said the deployment of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group in the South China Sea, less than a month after U.S. President Donald Trump took office, signaled U.S. intent to have a more active naval presence in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.