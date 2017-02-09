Rebels stage new attacks, condemn Duterte for ending talks
CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines - Communist guerrillas have abducted three villagers, including a policeman, and burned construction equipment in new attacks in the Philippines and condemned President Rodrigo Duterte as a "double-speaking thug" for terminating peace talks. Army officials said troops were pursuing the attackers, about 60 suspected New People's Army rebels who seized the three people and burned construction equipment Thursday in Talakag town in southern Bukidnon province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC