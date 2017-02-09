Rebels stage new attacks, condemn Dut...

Rebels stage new attacks, condemn Duterte for ending talks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines - Communist guerrillas have abducted three villagers, including a policeman, and burned construction equipment in new attacks in the Philippines and condemned President Rodrigo Duterte as a "double-speaking thug" for terminating peace talks. Army officials said troops were pursuing the attackers, about 60 suspected New People's Army rebels who seized the three people and burned construction equipment Thursday in Talakag town in southern Bukidnon province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC