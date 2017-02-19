Rains and thunderstorms in Luzon due ...

Rains and thunderstorms in Luzon due to cold front

Read more: Manila Bulletin

By MB Online A tail-end of a cold front will affect the eastern section of Central Luzon, according to PAG-ASA Weather Forecast. Aurora and Quezon Province will experience cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms which may trigger flashfloods and landslides, while cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Davao and Caraga.

Chicago, IL

