Protesters mark Philippine revolt by condemning killings

Protesters clench their fists while displaying a black banner to protest last year's hero's burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos as they mark the 31st anniversary of the near-bloodless People Power revolt that ousted the Marcoses from 20-year-rule of the country Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in suburban Mandaluyong city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte, who expressed his support for the Marcoses, skipped the celebration, the first time by a sitting president.

Chicago, IL

