Police release gunman's facial sketch
THE Police Station 4 in Bacolod City has released a facial sketch of the gunman who injured two construction workers at their barracks in Barangay Estefania last week. Senior Inspector Elmer Bonilla, head of Police Station 4, said on Thursday they are asking the help of the public to identify the assailant, who shot Ricky Villones of Binalbagan town and Roy del Rosario of Bacolod City, on January 24. Bonilla described the gunman to be in his early 40s and stands 5'2" to 5'7" with medium build.
