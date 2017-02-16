(PHOTOS) Persistent rain causes flooding in Davao

Netizens are sharing photos and videos of the flood hat has inundated portions of the main island of Mindanao, brought about by persistent rains caused by the tail-end of a cold front. Weather agency Pagasa issued a heavy rainfall advisory at around 12:40 p.m. over Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Dinagat Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.