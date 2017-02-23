Phivolcs: Strong quakes can strike Oro, Northern Mindanao

AN OFFICIAL of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said an earthquake like the magnitude 6.7 earthquake in Surigao City last February 10 could happen in Cagayan de Oro City anytime. The Office of the Building Official should begin checking if all buildings, commercial as well as residential, can withstand an earthquake of similar magnitude, Phivolcs added.

