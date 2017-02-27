Philippines: Vote to reinstate death penalty could have lasting economic and political impact
Participants join a "procession" against plans to reimpose death penalty, promote contraceptives and intensify drug war during "Walk for Life" in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines February 18, 2017. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco A CONTROVERSIAL bill to reinstate the death penalty in the Philippines will likely gain approval at its second round of reading when the House of Representatives votes tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC