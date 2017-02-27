Philippines: Vote to reinstate death ...

Philippines: Vote to reinstate death penalty could have lasting economic and political impact

Participants join a "procession" against plans to reimpose death penalty, promote contraceptives and intensify drug war during "Walk for Life" in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines February 18, 2017. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco A CONTROVERSIAL bill to reinstate the death penalty in the Philippines will likely gain approval at its second round of reading when the House of Representatives votes tomorrow.

