Philippines: Vietnamese ship attacked; 1 dead, 6 abducted

MANILA, Philippines - Gunmen attacked a Vietnamese cargo ship off the Philippines' southern tip, killing a Vietnamese crewman and abducting six others including the vessel's captain, the Philippine coast guard and the ship's owner said Monday. Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said the Vietnamese coast guard reported that the MV Giang Hai, with 17 crewmen on board, was attacked by pirates Sunday night about 20 miles north of Pearl Bank in Tawi-Tawi, the Philippines' southernmost province.

