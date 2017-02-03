Philippines unfit for mining - environment minister

Philippine Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez said on Monday she will not reconsider her decision to shut down 23 of the country's 41 mines, adding the Southeast Asian nation is "unfit for mining." Philippines' Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez gestures during a news conference at the DENR headquarters in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.