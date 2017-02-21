Philippines to deport convicted US pe...

Philippines to deport convicted US pedophile

Yesterday

The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration said Wednesday it had arrested a convicted American pedophile wanted by U.S. authorities for a string of crimes. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said 38-year-old Cody Dean Turner was arrested Sunday in his house in northern Tuguegarao City on the request of the U.S. Embassy.

