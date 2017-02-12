Philippines: Sen. De Lima remains def...

Philippines: Sen. De Lima remains defiant in face of 'politically motivated' drug charges

Philippine Senator Leila de Lima remains defiant in the face of three drug-related charges against her. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco FACING possible arrest on drug charges, Philippine Senator Leila de Lima remains defiant, vowing to continue to denounce alleged abuses by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, who she claims is determined to silence her.

