Philippines: Sen. De Lima remains defiant in face of 'politically motivated' drug charges
Philippine Senator Leila de Lima remains defiant in the face of three drug-related charges against her. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco FACING possible arrest on drug charges, Philippine Senator Leila de Lima remains defiant, vowing to continue to denounce alleged abuses by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, who she claims is determined to silence her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC