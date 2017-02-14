Philippines says Japan offers help in anti-piracy effort

Japan has offered to send patrol ships to deal with a growing piracy threat in the southern Philippine waters bordering Indonesia and Malaysia, a senior Philippine defence official said on Tuesday. President Rodrigo Duterte joins Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he interacts with the pupils waving the Japan and Philippine flags before entering the Malacanang presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines January 12, 2017.

